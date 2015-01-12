The Un-Burger, America's Most Hated Restaurant Critic and More

Here, a weekend's worth of thought-provoking food and wine reading in five fast clicks—starting with a fascinating new plant-based burger named The Beast.
- After reporting that grass-fed beef has twice (twice!) the carbon footprint of the conventional kind, writer Rowan Jacobsen goes deep on a vegan alternative that seems to have real potential; in Outside.
- In Dallas, chefs have declared open season on restaurant critic Leslie Brenner. Find out why—and how she outsmarted them by wearing a mummy costume—in D Magazine (courtesy Buzzfeed).
- "Kelp is the new kale," "bone broth is the new miso soup" and other thrilling food prognostications for 2015, all in The Independent.
- Writer Alexander Maksik eats opah fish curry, eavesdrops on a hippie who believes in the health benefits of drinking urine and meditates on his own outsider status in "Welcome to Maui. Now Leave," in Condé Nast Traveler.
- A vist to Indonesia's "dreamiest and most unlikely" new beach resort attracts a different kind of traveler—starting with writer Peter Jon Lindberg, who chews betel nut on remote Sumba Island for Travel + Leisure.