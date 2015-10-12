The Ultimate Triple-Egg Breakfast

Everyone knows about David Chang’s cooking prowess when it comes to pork buns or ramen. But did you know he is also an insane breakfast genius?

F&W Editors
October 12, 2015

Everyone knows about David Chang’s cooking prowess when it comes to pork buns or ramen. But did you know he is also an insane breakfast genius? Watch this video from 2015’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to see him make the ultimate egg-lover’s breakfast: an omelet stuffed with scrambled eggs, topped with a fried egg.

