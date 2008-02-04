Ultimate Pinot Noir Food

Having had more than my fair share of the crispy duck necks from Trestle on Tenth that my colleague Kristin Donnelly on the food side blogged about last Friday, I can say with authority that, in terms of outré finger foods, there's nothing better to pair with Pinot Noir than these little guys. The Superbowl's over—they were being featured as a take-out special—but conveniently Ralf Kuettel (Trestle on Tenth's chef/owner, who also used to manage NY's Chelsea Wine Vault, which may be why Trestle's wine list is so remarkable) always has them on his dinner menu. Hie thee hence, hop a cab or a bus or a plane to TonT, and chow down on some of these intriguingly flexible snacks along with, say, the '05 Jean-Marc Bouley Volnay Vieilles Vignes that's on the list there right now at an appealing $69 a bottle.