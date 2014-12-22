The Ultimate Hungarian Cookbook

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Nicolaus Balla, Bar Tartine in San Francisco

The Book: The Cuisine of Hungary by George Lang (1971)

“It’s an incredible piece of writing,” Balla says. “The first 150 pages are a history of Hungarian cuisine, and then it moves into simple versions of all of the most well-known dishes. It’s just a legendary book, and George Lang was a legendary person. His family has actually been coming to eat at our restaurant, which is really cool. I wish I could have met him.”

