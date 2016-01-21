The Ultimate Guide to Surviving Winter Storm Jonas

If you're anywhere on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States, chances are you're in for some serious snow. Winter Storm Jonas is slated to hit a wide swath of land between Charleston and Boston on Friday and Saturday, dumping up to two feet in some places. In other words, it's time to stock up and hunker down. Here are all the recipes you'll need for a cozy, can't-go-out snow day (or two). Pro blizzard tip: Prep a recipe or two in advance in case you lose power (or don't want to get out of bed).

Breakfast

Ginger-Molasses Scones

These spicy, rich scones taste like gingerbread—a perfect way to kick off a snow day.

Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Cherries

Soaking the steel-cut oats overnight means less prep time when you wake up and need something warm, stat.

Fluffy, Buttery Cinnamon Buns

The delicious smell of these gooey cinnamon buns will linger in the kitchen all day—long after your significant other/roommate/you have eaten all of them.

Snacks

Popcorn

Popcorn is a must for all-day movie-watching marathons. Try some flavored with Parmesan cheese, brown butter, or rosemary sea salt.

Melted Ice Cream Hot Chocolate

Drink this thick, decadent hot chocolate (or eat it with a spoon) and be transported to the snow days of your childhood.

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Make the dough a day ahead and pop it in the oven when you're ready for cookies.

Chocolate Babka

A snow day is the perfect time to tackle a baking project. Let the dough for this chocolate babka rise while you take a TV break, and in the afternoon you can have a slice with a hot mug of tea.

Dinner

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

A hearty chicken casserole, just like your mother used to make.

Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

Simmer this classic stew on the stove all day, then pour yourself a glass of red wine and dig in.

Stovetop Mac and Cheese

Cheese + snow days = perfection. This rich, gooey mac and cheese is easy to make on the stovetop and comes together in no time.

Cocktails

If you're a bourbon drinker, this is the perfect fall cocktail for you. Robb Turner, owner of Crown Maple, uses his richly flavored dark amber maple syrup to make this riff on an Old-Fashioned. It's everything your traditional Old-Fashioned needs to feel festive and seasonal. Michael Turek

It goes without saying that you should have plenty of booze handy in case you're stuck for several days. Keep cozy with a hot mug of apple-spiced hot toddy, mulled Glögg or a maple bourbon smash.