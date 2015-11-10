The Ultimate Guide to Prepping, Cooking and Carving a Thanksgiving Turkey

How do you make a turkey that tastes as good as it looks? That's the key to perfecting the Thanksgiving spread and these three video demos from Real Simple will show you exactly how to succeed.

How to Prep a Thanksgiving Turkey

Learn how to remove the giblets and position your turkey on a roasting rack.

How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey

After you get the turkey into the oven, you'll want to cook it to the right temperature: 165 degrees.

How to Carve a Thanksgiving Turkey

For no-fuss carving, follow this demo step-by-step and watch how to slice thigh and breast meat for expert plating.