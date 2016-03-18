The Ultimate First Anniversary Dinner: En Papillote

The first anniversary is the paper anniversary, and to us that means there's just one appropriate way to celebrate: with a beautiful dinner cooked en papillote (in a paper pouch). Easy to make and elegant to serve, these recipes are a perfect, papery way to say, “I love you.” (And as gifts go, they're far more anniversary-worth than an origami crane.)

© Nicole Franzen

Chef Kristen Kish keeps it simple by roasting halibut, corn, tomatoes and green beans all in one simple packet, allowing the flavors to merge into one delicious meal.

© William Meppem

Sweet roasted shrimp are incredible with tangy, red wine-spiked tartar sauce.

Lightly sauteed onions and garlic, plus ground coriander, stirred into a salsa-like chopped tomato-and-chile salad make a fantastic spicy accompaniment for this simple fish.

© Eva Kolenko

This beautiful dish comes together in just 30 minutes.

Almost everything about this recipe helps make it both delicious and healthy.

As the papillotes bake they puff up with steam, flavoring the fish with the delicate flavors of the sorrel, wine and ramps.

A little bit of sherry adds a nutty flavor to the dish.