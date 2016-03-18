The Ultimate First Anniversary Dinner: En Papillote

The best way to celebrate the paper anniversary.

March 18, 2016

The first anniversary is the paper anniversary, and to us that means there's just one appropriate way to celebrate: with a beautiful dinner cooked en papillote (in a paper pouch). Easy to make and elegant to serve, these recipes are a perfect, papery way to say, “I love you.” (And as gifts go, they're far more anniversary-worth than an origami crane.)

1. Halibut in Parchment with Corn and Tomatoes 

Chef Kristen Kish keeps it simple by roasting halibut, corn, tomatoes and green beans all in one simple packet, allowing the flavors to merge into one delicious meal.

2. Roasted Shrimp and Scallop Papillotes with Miami Tartar Sauce 

Sweet roasted shrimp are incredible with tangy, red wine-spiked tartar sauce.

3. Striped Bass en Papillote with Lebanese Salad 

Lightly sauteed onions and garlic, plus ground coriander, stirred into a salsa-like chopped tomato-and-chile salad make a fantastic spicy accompaniment for this simple fish.

4. Salmon, Broccolini and Fresh Red Chile Papillotes 

This beautiful dish comes together in just 30 minutes.

5. Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato-Mushroom Papillotes 

Almost everything about this recipe helps make it both delicious and healthy.

6. Spring Halibut Papillotes with Sorrel & Ramps 

As the papillotes bake they puff up with steam, flavoring the fish with the delicate flavors of the sorrel, wine and ramps.

7. Roasted Halibut with Vegetables en Papillote 

A little bit of sherry adds a nutty flavor to the dish.

 

