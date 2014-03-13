Ultimate Fantasy Camps for Wine Nerds

Cliff Lede; Napa Valley

Available to only a few people each year, for $25,000 per couple, Cliff Lede's three-day dream experience includes two nights at the Poetry Inn (complete with wood-burning fireplaces and spa-like bathrooms overlooking the Mayacamas mountains), a blowout dinner with owner Lede at one of his favorite Napa restaurants and 120 bottles of a blend from the same grapes that go into the winery's fantastic Poetry Cabernet Sauvignon. clifflede.com

Melka; Napa Valley

Genius winemaker Philippe Melka, who consults for some of California's most lauded labels, now hosts two-day blending classes at Montbleau, his home in St. Helena and the site of his highly anticipated winery (opening this year). Though his wines often sell out immediately, $10,000 buys guests an all-access weekend with Melka and his wife, Cherie, for insider tours of the local vineyards that provide their grapes and hands-on instruction in his winemaking philosophy and techniques. melkawines.com

