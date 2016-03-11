The Ultimate Drink 'n' Draw Coloring Book

Grown-up coloring books are all the rage right now, and we have an eye on one in particular. Big surprise: It involves booze. Illustrated by Johnny Plastini, a professor of printmaking at Colorado State University, The Craft Cocktail Coloring Book includes fifteen ready-to-be-colored-in drawings of drinks, along with recipes—presumably so you can reward yourself for all your hard pigment-filling work by bringing your masterpiece to life. You'll find potentially colorful creations like the tropical, rummy, blue-hued Hockney, the sparkling, citrusy French 86ed and the smoky, mezcal-based Donkey Derby. Need more of a reason to pick up a copy? One Amazon review claims the book’s cocktail recipes saved a marriage.