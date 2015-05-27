This Ultimate Dirty Martini Starts with Killer Homemade Pickles

At their restaurant Preserve in Annapolis, Maryland, Jeremy and Michelle Hoffman work to include something pickled, preserved or fermented in as many items on the menu as possible, including their cocktails. For their popular vodka martini variation, they use housemade giardiniera pickles as both the garnish and the main ingredient. Here, recipes for the pickles and the cocktail they inspired.

Giardiniera

Yields 4 jars

6 ounces carrots

2 pounds cauliflower

6 ounces celery

6 ounces peppers, mild

8 garlic cloves

2 serrano peppers

5 ounces salt

40 ounces distilled vinegar

5 cups water

1 ounce sugar

40 olives

Salt all vegetables for two hours. Gently rinse and put vegetables into a sanitized jars, distributing olives evenly among jars. Bring water, vinegar and sugar to a boil. Pour over vegetable mixture to cover. Process jars in boiling water for 10 minutes to seal.

Vodka Cocktail

Makes one drink

2 ounces Deep Eddy Vodka

1/4 ounce Carpano Bianco vermouth

1 ounce giardiniera juice

Shake together with ice. Serve straight up, garnished with giardiniera pickles.

Martinis

Pickled Vegetables