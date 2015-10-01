Ultimate Desk Lunch: Tuscan Bean and Broccoli Rabe Spaghetti

Desk Lunches was started by two friends who were tired of takeout. On alternating days, they prep and cook healthy-ish, make-ahead lunches in their tiny NYC kitchens. Here, they share their favorite recipes and easy tips for successful office-friendly packing and serving. Share your own #desklunch ideas on Instagram.



Tuscan Bean and Broccoli Rabe Spaghetti

This warming pasta is done in three simple steps.

Pasta: Cook your spaghetti (or any kind of pasta you like!) until al dente and drain, reserving half a cup of the pasta water, and set aside.

Step 1: In a large skillet, heat up some EVOO, adding in a few roughly chopped anchovies and minced garlic.

Step 2: Once the anchovies start to dissolve into the EVOO and the garlic gets a little toasty, add in roughly chopped broccoli rabe and a can of cannellini beans and simmer on medium-high heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste.

Step 3: Add the pasta and reserved pasta water to the skillet and simmer for another 2 to 3 minutes, tossing everything to evenly coat.

Reheating: Reheat in a microwave-safe dish and serve.

