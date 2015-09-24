Ultimate Desk Lunch: Glass Noodle Salad with Shrimp

Desk Lunches was started by two friends who were tired of takeout. Alternating days, they prep and cook healthy-ish, make-ahead lunches in their tiny NYC kitchens. Here, they share their favorite recipes and easy tips for successful office-friendly packing and serving. Share your own #desklunch ideas on Instagram.

Glass Noodle Salad with Roasted Shrimp

This is a supersimple make-ahead dish that requires no reheating.

Related: Fast and Healthy Shrimp Recipes

The night before:

Make the Dressing: Combine minced garlic and ginger with lime juice and zest, Thai fish sauce (nam pal), a splash of water, brown sugar and sesame oil. Store in a mason jar in the fridge overnight.

Prep the Glass Noodles: In a large bowl of hot water, soak a package of glass noodles until pliable (about 15 minutes). Drain and store in a quart container in the fridge overnight.

Prep protein and vegetables: You can really add any protein and vegetables you like. We went with shrimp that we roasted with a bit of EVO, salt and freshly ground black pepper on 350 degrees for about 8 to 10 minutes (depending on the size of your shrimp) until pink and firm. Let cool and store in the fridge overnight. We also cleaned and prepped all of our herbs and vegetables. This version uses sliced red chiles, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and a handful of mint leaves, pea shoots and snap peas (blanched for 1 minute). Clean herbs store nicely wrapped in paper towel in zip-top bags. The rest of the vegetables can be stored in quart containers in the fridge overnight.

At the office:

Leave everything out at room temperature until lunchtime. Toss and combine all ingredients with enough dressing to coat.

Related: Fast, Cheap & Delicious

Healthy Thai

Fast Asian