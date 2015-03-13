The Ultimate Cookie Party

When I think back to the awesome Cookies for Kids Cancer dinner a few weeks ago, I think about…. Uni. And succulent roast pork. And truffles. And, of course, cookies.

A few weeks ago, Cookies for Kids Cancer threw a little dinner party. That party, which raised money for research for pediatric cancer, filled the former Tunnel nightclub. Some 500 guests sat down at long tables that stretched down the length of the place.

I know it’s boring to talk about old events when there’s always a new one a couple hours away, but the CKC event was outrageously great. Each table had a different elite NYC restaurant chef cooking just for them. (Some people paid extra to sit at certain chefs tables; I admire that ingenuity though I like the luck of the draw.) If you sat at Momofuku Ssam Bar’s table, you got a mammoth charred roasted pork shoulder Bo Ssam. If you sat at the Marta table, you scored hand-made cavatelli with white Bolognese and a carpet of shaved black truffles. Per Se’s table was treated to a ridiculous butter-poached lobster with pasta in Parmesan and black truffle sauce with an extra splash of butter. For its table, Ivan Ramen served a dish called Ham & Eggs: sushi rice wrapped in country ham, topped with a huge piece of sea urchin (I’m not sure how many kilos of truffles the chefs went through, but it was eclipsed by the trays of uni.)

What’s more, the party raised money for pediatric cancer. A lot of money: over $1.1 million. Thanks in part to Cherche Midi chef Shane McBride, who auctioned off a summer barbecue for 100 people that went for $70,000. And the Goo Goo Dolls' John Rzeznik, who auctioned off his guitar in the middle of his set.

But I was talking about the cookies. Each guest got a platter of a dozen plus cookies made by some stars of the baking world. Dorie Greenspan made Oatmeal-Peanutter. Richard Capizzi from Lincoln Ristorante offered supersize Pistacchinos. Karlie Kloss gave us a peak at what her next Momofuku Milk Bar Kookie might be: The gluten-free Rice & Spice Kookie. There were jars full of more cookies to take home: Jackpot. Even if you missed the party and the cookies you can get involved, here. The motto of this excellent charity is: Be A Good Cookie. Exactly.

Related: Cookies

Brownies

Ice Cream Sandwiches