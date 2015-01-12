The Ultimate Asian Noodle Cookbook

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all time.

The Chef: Bill Kim, Belly Q in Chicago

The Book: Asian Noodles: Deliciously Simple Dishes to Twirl, Slurp, and Savor by Nina Simonds (1997)

“This book rocked my world when it came out in the late 1990s,” Kim says. “It made me realize that noodles could be prepared in an elevated or nontraditional way. Like soba with basil—I’ve taken that idea and used it throughout my career.”

Related: How to Make Hand-Cut Noodles

13 Fantastic Noodle Salads

Fast, Cheap & Delicious Asian Noodle Recipes