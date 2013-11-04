The Ultimate Apple Pie Bucket List

For F&W Pie Week, we present the best apple pies in the country, from totally traditional versions with flaky crusts and cinnamon-spiced apples to deep-fried variations and others made luxuriously rich with caramel. The creator of this beauty at Slightly North of Broad in Charleston references Taoism and balance in everything he does. The apple pie pairs sweet Carolina apples with a tangy zip of sour cream and has an eggy pâte sucrée crust offset with a topping of crunchy, toasty walnut strudel. New Slideshow: America's Best Apple Pies