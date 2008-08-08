Two Under Twenty: Sauvignon Blanc

For a rainy Friday (at least in New York), a couple of sunny South American Sauvignon Blancs that won't capsize your bank account. Both are from Chile, the first from the Central Valley and the second from the Limarí Valley. And, if they make you so full of zip that you find yourself awake at 7:44AM tomorrow (eastern time), I'll be on the CBS Early Show, waxing poetic about how to make a great cup of coffee. Oddly, it won't involve dosing the stuff with wine.

2008 Santa Rita 120 Sauvignon Blanc ($8) No wild complexity here, but definitely a loveable, zesty white: peppery and intense, with lots of gooseberry fruit. Great cookout wine.

2007 Peñalolen Sauvignon Blanc ($12) This is more robust than the Santa Rita, with ripe orange and grapefruit flavors and a little hint of green pepper to remind you that yes, this is Sauvignon. The flavors last nicely. Also a great cookout wine.