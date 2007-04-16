Two Under $20, um, Monday

So the fingers weren't flying as fast as might be hoped for last Friday, and these two wines got unceremoniously booted to this Monday spot. Nevertheless, don't take that as commentary on their quality; they're both nifty wines, well worth picking up.

2006 Morgadio Rias Baixas Albariño ($18) Slightly salty citrus peel notes lead into clean, direct, grapefruity flavors. Has that seaside briskness that's so appealing in Albariño, at least when it's good, which this is.

2004 Luberri Biga ($18) Florentino Martinez Monje was the original winemaker at Artadi before he set off to found his own winery back in 1992. This, his second-most-affordable wine (the first, Seis de Luberri, is also good), is 100% Tempranillo from Rioja Alavesa, aged for one year in French and American oak. In '04, the wine's got a lovely pure black cherry aroma and flavor, the fruit supported by the oak but not covered by it, and a hint of leather on the finish.