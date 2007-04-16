Two Under $20, um, Monday

Ray Isle
April 16, 2007

So the fingers weren't flying as fast as might be hoped for last Friday, and these two wines got unceremoniously booted to this Monday spot. Nevertheless, don't take that as commentary on their quality; they're both nifty wines, well worth picking up.

2006 Morgadio Rias Baixas Albariño ($18) Slightly salty citrus peel notes lead into clean, direct, grapefruity flavors. Has that seaside briskness that's so appealing in Albariño, at least when it's good, which this is.

2004 Luberri Biga ($18) Florentino Martinez Monje was the original winemaker at Artadi before he set off to found his own winery back in 1992. This, his second-most-affordable wine (the first, Seis de Luberri, is also good), is 100% Tempranillo from Rioja Alavesa, aged for one year in French and American oak. In '04, the wine's got a lovely pure black cherry aroma and flavor, the fruit supported by the oak but not covered by it, and a hint of leather on the finish. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up