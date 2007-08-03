Two Under $20 Friday

Well, it's raining but it's still summer, so why not a pair of nice whites for a fair price? I had a quick run-through the other day of some 2005 Bourgogne Blancs and Mâcons, and two of the Mâcons stood out:

2005 Domaine des Verchères Mâcon-Villages ($12) Light apple and lime notes in the aroma, then ripe green apple fruit and a light but generous texture. Simple but very appealing Mâcon from a great vintage, for a good price. (Not sure how widely distributed this is, but at the very least BevMo seems to have it in CA.)

2005 Verget Mâcon-Charnay Les Clos St. Pierre ($20) Spice and citrus on the nose, with a touch of lime blossom, then it's substantial for a Mâcon but racy at the same time—all lemon and cream, with a lightly leesy end.

