Two St. Louis Beers to Drink Today

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Kevin Nashan of St. Louis’s Sidney Street Café is a huge supporter of the local brewery scene. “We have a ton of microbreweries that do some dynamite, kickass stuff,” he says. He recommends Urban Chestnut’s Zwickel, an unfiltered, unpasteurized Bavarian-style lager. “I could drink copious amounts of that stuff,” Nashan says. He also is hooked on the Barrel-Aged Sump Coffee Stout, a collaboration between Perennial brewery and Sump Coffee (“my favorite coffee dude in town,” he says). It’s a dark Imperial stout aged for a year in Rittenhouse Rye barrels, blended with Sump’s coffee,. “I’m not a heavy-beer guy,” Nashan says. “But it’s not too heavy—it’s great.”

