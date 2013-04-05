Two Great Cocktail Pairings

A cocktail created by a great mixologist can be as thrilling as a dish by a star chef. In this preview of the 2013 edition of F&W Cocktails, our annual compilation of the year’s best drink and bar-food recipes, we showcase some of the most inspiring combinations in America. With recipes!

THE PAIRING

Bacon is great with the smoky flavors in this mezcal cocktail.

Black Dahlia

Mixologist Leo Robitschek. The NoMad Hotel, Manhattan

+

Bacon-Wrapped Cherry Peppers

Chef Colby Garrelts. Bluestem, Kansas City, MO

THE PAIRING

Fried foods go well with boozy drinks. This nutty, tangy one is especially refreshing.

Kansai Kick

Mixologist John deBary. PDT, Manhattan

+

Shrimp-and-Shiitake Gyoza

Chef Jesse Cruz. Lucky Belly, Honolulu

