Two Great Cocktail Pairings

A cocktail created by a great mixologist can be as thrilling as a dish by a star chef. In this preview of the 2013 edition of F&W Cocktails, our annual compilation of the year’s best drink and bar-food recipes, we showcase some of the most inspiring combinations in America. With recipes!
Photo © Lucas Allen
THE PAIRING
Bacon is great with the smoky flavors in this mezcal cocktail.
Black Dahlia
Mixologist Leo Robitschek. The NoMad Hotel, Manhattan
+
Bacon-Wrapped Cherry Peppers
Chef Colby Garrelts. Bluestem, Kansas City, MO
Photo © Lucas Allen
THE PAIRING
Fried foods go well with boozy drinks. This nutty, tangy one is especially refreshing.
Kansai Kick
Mixologist John deBary. PDT, Manhattan
+
Shrimp-and-Shiitake Gyoza
Chef Jesse Cruz. Lucky Belly, Honolulu
