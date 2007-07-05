Twittering about Portland's Great Food

I'm in Portland, Oregon, reporting a story on the city's distillery explosion (as in growth, not BOOM). On the plane ride in I read an article about Twitter, an online community/forum/microblog where users post very short snippets about their day (e.g. "I'm buying orange juice at the 7-11," or "I'm scratching my armpit"). I decided to do some twittering in Portland, sending myself the best snippets of my trip. Here goes:



-Saturday, 7:21 p.m.: Eating a salad of fennel sausage, octopus, fried potatoes and squid ink dressing at the minimalist-hip Clyde Commons.

-Saturday, 9:37 p.m.: Waiting in line at Pok Pok, a frustratingly popular new Thai restaurant and bar.

-Saturday, 10:11 p.m.: Still waiting.

-Saturday, 10:34 p.m.: Giving up.

-Sunday, 12:14 a.m.: Drinking a glass of Zwack Unicum, a potent Hungarian digestif, at the loungey bar Apotheke (pronounced "apo-tec-ah," I'm told).

-Sunday, 10:18 a.m.: Eating restorative biscuits and gravy at the truck-stop-chic Doug Fir.

-Sunday, 6:58 p.m.: Pouring over the pinxtos selection at Toro Bravo, a friendly new Spanish restaurant.

-Sunday, 8:15 p.m.: Sitting at the kitchen counter at The Country Cat, a new upscale Southern restaurant from a former Wildwood chef de cuisine.

-Sunday: 8:43 p.m.: Staring at a stack of skillet-fried chicken with braised lettuce and grilled onions.

-Sunday: 8:55 p.m.: Hog three ways with grits and plums. I'm full.

-Sunday, 9:11 p.m.: Butterscotch pudding. Yum.

-Sunday: 9:33 p.m.: Working up the courage for more food.

-Sunday, 11:07 p.m.: A table at Pok Pok. Score!

-Sunday, 11:33 p.m.: Nirvana: fried chicken wings marinated with a sticky-sweet fish sauce glaze.

-Monday, 12:09 p.m..: Wishing for another glass of Zwack.