Tweet Live with Chefs Make Change



Chefs Make ChangePlease join Food & Wine's Chefs Make Change coalition today from 3 to 4 p.m. ET for a Twitter party. Tweet live with 10 superstarchefs who are working to make the world a better place.

How does it work?

• Log in to Twitter any time from 3 to 4p.m. ET and follow the hosts: Food & Wine @fandw and Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin @fwscout.

• Use the hashtag #ChefsMakeChange at the end of tweets to participate in the party.

• Tweet all of your questions about Chefs Make Change, the chefs’ wonderful individual causes and how you can help make change in your own community.

Or just follow along by clicking #ChefsMakeChange.

Here’s the panel of ambitious chefs and organizations:

José Andrés - @chefjoseandres

World Central Kitchen - @WCKitchen

Dan Barber - @bluehillfarm

Stone Barns Center - @StoneBarns

Mario Batali - @Mariobatali

Mario Batali Foundation - @MarioBatali_MBF

Rick Bayless - @Rick_Bayless

Cat Cora - @catcora

Emeril Lagasse - @Emeril

Michel Nischan - @michelnischan

Wholesome Wave - @wholesomewave

Art Smith - @chefartsmith

Common Threads - @Common_Threads

Bill Telepan - @billtelepan

Wellness in the Schools - @WITSinSchools

Alice Waters - @AliceWaters

Edible Schoolyard - @edibleschoolyrd