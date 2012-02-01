Tweet Live with Chefs Make Change

Chefs Make ChangePlease join Food & Wine's Chefs Make Change coalition today from 3 to 4 p.m. ET for a Twitter party. Tweet live with 10 superstarchefs who are working to make the world a better place.
How does it work?
• Log in to Twitter any time from 3 to 4p.m. ET and follow the hosts: Food & Wine @fandw and Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin @fwscout.
• Use the hashtag #ChefsMakeChange at the end of tweets to participate in the party.
• Tweet all of your questions about Chefs Make Change, the chefs’ wonderful individual causes and how you can help make change in your own community.
Or just follow along by clicking #ChefsMakeChange.
Here’s the panel of ambitious chefs and organizations:
José Andrés - @chefjoseandres
World Central Kitchen - @WCKitchen
Dan Barber - @bluehillfarm
Stone Barns Center - @StoneBarns
Mario Batali - @Mariobatali
Mario Batali Foundation - @MarioBatali_MBF
Rick Bayless - @Rick_Bayless
Cat Cora - @catcora
Emeril Lagasse - @Emeril
Michel Nischan - @michelnischan
Wholesome Wave - @wholesomewave
Art Smith - @chefartsmith
Common Threads - @Common_Threads
Bill Telepan - @billtelepan
Wellness in the Schools - @WITSinSchools
Alice Waters - @AliceWaters
Edible Schoolyard - @edibleschoolyrd