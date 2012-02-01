Tweet Live with Chefs Make Change

February 01, 2012

Chefs Make Change


Chefs Make ChangePlease join Food & Wine's Chefs Make Change coalition today from 3 to 4 p.m. ET for a Twitter party. Tweet live with 10 superstarchefs who are working to make the world a better place.

How does it work?
• Log in to Twitter any time from 3 to 4p.m. ET and follow the hosts: Food & Wine @fandw and Editor-in-Chief Dana Cowin @fwscout.
• Use the hashtag #ChefsMakeChange at the end of tweets to participate in the party.
• Tweet all of your questions about Chefs Make Change, the chefs’ wonderful individual causes and how you can help make change in your own community.

Or just follow along by clicking #ChefsMakeChange.

Here’s the panel of ambitious chefs and organizations:

José Andrés - @chefjoseandres
World Central Kitchen - @WCKitchen

Dan Barber - @bluehillfarm
Stone Barns Center - @StoneBarns

Mario Batali - @Mariobatali
Mario Batali Foundation - @MarioBatali_MBF

Rick Bayless - @Rick_Bayless

Cat Cora - @catcora

Emeril Lagasse - @Emeril

Michel Nischan - @michelnischan
Wholesome Wave - @wholesomewave

Art Smith - @chefartsmith
Common Threads - @Common_Threads

Bill Telepan - @billtelepan
Wellness in the Schools - @WITSinSchools

Alice Waters - @AliceWaters
Edible Schoolyard - @edibleschoolyrd

