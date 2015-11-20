Turn Bruised Apples Into Awesome Sweet and Spicy Applesauce

This month, Food & Wine launched The Plenty Project, a series of recipes and tips for the ultimate no-waste Thanksgiving. One of our goals: rescue delicious but ugly fruits and vegetables that might otherwise get tossed. Here, chef Michael Scelfo of Alden & Harlow in Cambridge explains why he champions misshapen parsnips and reveals the best way to use bruised apples:

“Parsnips are already strange-looking, so they can be even harder to love when they're blemished. But even imperfect parsnips work well when spiralized for latkes. I serve them with buttermilk yogurt and honey-roasted applesauce. Apples are often sweeter when they're really ripe, but that's also when they bruise most easily."

Honey-Roasted Applesauce with Red Chile

Makes about 3 cups

6 Cortland or McIntosh apples, halved and cored but not peeled

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup apple cider

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon Korean red chile flakes (gochugaru)

Pinch kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Toss the apples with the honey in a baking dish and roast in the oven for 10 minutes, until the juices start to caramelize. Add the apple cider, lemon juice, Korean chile flakes and salt. Turn the oven down to 300°. Cover the apples with foil and bake for 1 hour.

2. Scrape the contents of the baking dish into a food processor and puree until smooth. If the sauce is too loose, simmer it in a saucepan until it thickens. Serve warm or chilled.

Share your tips for preventing food waste this season using #ThePlentyProject on Twitter and Instagram.