The Trick to Making the Creamiest Summer Soups

When I'm entertaining in the summer, I always make dip. A lot of dip: tzatziki, salsa—pretty much anything my friends can scoop up with a chip or a cucumber stick. And the next day, when I want a light, easy lunch that will use up any of my leftover ingredients, the answer is often chilled soup. My trick is to drizzle olive oil into the blender while I puree, to make the texture supercreamy.

Recipes: Tangy Cucumber Soup

Golden Gazpacho with Avocado

Cold Soup Recipes

Quick No-Cook Recipes