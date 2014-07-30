The Trick to Making the Creamiest Summer Soups

F&W's Justin Chapple throws the ingredients for his favorite dips into a blender with olive oil to create superfresh soups.

Justin Chapple
July 30, 2014

When I'm entertaining in the summer, I always make dip. A lot of dip: tzatziki, salsa—pretty much anything my friends can scoop up with a chip or a cucumber stick. And the next day, when I want a light, easy lunch that will use up any of my leftover ingredients, the answer is often chilled soup. My trick is to drizzle olive oil into the blender while I puree, to make the texture supercreamy.

Recipes: Tangy Cucumber Soup
Golden Gazpacho with Avocado

