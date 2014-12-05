Traveling to Oklahoma? Stay in Country Superstar Miranda Lambert's New B&B

While most superstars spend their off-hours in Manhattan penthouses or L.A. mansions, country music queen and newly minted 2015 Grammy nominee Miranda Lambert is fully commited to her adopted hometown, tiny Tishomingo, Oklahoma (population: approximately 3,000 people). Lambert, who lives on a Tishomingo ranch with her equally famous heartthrob husband, Blake Shelton, recently opened her second business in the town: an eight-room bed-and-breakfast called The Ladysmith.

At the inn, Lambert-lovers can choose from rooms outfitted with honky-tonk touches like a Chevy tailgate headboard and sip wine made by the musician's parents in Texas. Lambert bought the crumbling 1910 building last year and oversaw the whimsical renovation, which includes vintage oddities like a booth salvaged from a defunct Tilt-a-Whirl ride. For another shot at sighting the singer, guests can also stop by her local clothing shop and café, The Pink Pistol, where she's been known to pick up a shift or two behind the soda fountain. "I’m from Texas, but I feel like I’ve made Oklahoma my home as well," Lambert told Food & Wine earlier this year about her adopted hometown. "It’s so opposite of the craziness of Hollywood, very small and quiet and calm. We can just go fishing and be really normal and do laundry, those things that keep us real."

