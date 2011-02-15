A Travel Site for Foodies

I'm always helping my food-loving friends create travel itineraries. Lately, I've been turning to Virtual GDBK, an insidery travel website that writer Valerie Stivers recently launched. The site aggregates best-of-the-web resources for a short list of cool destinations. Stivers curates a list of food blogs for every city and the site's "Eat" section recommends everything from cooking classes to restaurants and food-related events. My favorite aspect is the site's global reach. It not only hits classic spots like Paris and London, but also more exotic places like Douala, Cameroon.
I'm always helping my food-loving friends create travel itineraries. Lately, I've been turning to Virtual GDBK, an insidery travel website that writer Valerie Stivers recently launched. The site aggregates best-of-the-web resources for a short list of cool destinations. Stivers curates a list of food blogs for every city and the site's "Eat" section recommends everything from cooking classes to restaurants and food-related events. My favorite aspect is the site's global reach. It not only hits classic spots like Paris and London, but also more exotic places like Douala, Cameroon.