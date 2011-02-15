A Travel Site for Foodies

I'm always helping my food-loving friends create travel itineraries. Lately, I've been turning to Virtual GDBK, an insidery travel website that writer Valerie Stivers recently launched. The site aggregates best-of-the-web resources for a short list of cool destinations. Stivers curates a list of food blogs for every city and the site's "Eat" section recommends everything from cooking classes to restaurants and food-related events. My favorite aspect is the site's global reach. It not only hits classic spots like Paris and London, but also more exotic places like Douala, Cameroon.

