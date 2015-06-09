Trade Your Old Sports Trophies for Cocktails at NYC’s Porchlight

Last night, the new Danny Meyer bar Porchlight unveiled a summery new cocktail menu. The Southern-inspired spot is offering a chicory-tinged bourbon julep; an ultra-refreshing sherry drink that can nearly pass as a boozy snow cone; a spicy tequila cocktail; a floral, citrusy vodka and sparkling wine spritzer; and an elegant gin martini spiked with apple brandy. While these drinks are excuse enough to trek out to New York City's far west side, here's an additional incentive: They could be yours for free. In an effort to decorate the back game room, the bar is asking for trophies—the faux-gold-plated kind you got in first grade at the end of your T-ball team's triumphant fall season. And it's no problem if you weren't a sporty kid: Awards for Mathletics and perfect attendance are totally acceptable. So dig out that old cardboard box (or call Mom and ask her to take a look in the attic), and trade your past glories for something more useful to an adult: a strong drink.

