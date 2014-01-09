Traci Des Jardins Will Be Awake When the World Ends

F&W asked chefs around the country how they would prepare for an apocalyptic situation, a la The Road. Some went for luxury goods—others focused on survival.

Legendary California chef Traci Des Jardins treats her espresso machines like family. “La Pavoni is my first love, and I have a machine that I’ve actually had since I was 16,” she says. “I keep it in shape, it’s my baby.” So when the apocalypse hits she’ll be packing some coffee beans and a coffee maker. “It’s pretty important for me to have a great cup of coffee to start every day,” she says. “I would be greatly hindered by not having that."

