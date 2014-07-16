A Totally Crushable Bottle of Sparkling Rosé

Chef Jamie Bissonnette, who splits his time between Boston’s Coppa and Toro and NYC’s Toro outpost, can’t get enough of Louis de Grenelle’s crisp, dry NV Saumur Corail Brut Rosé.

F&W Editors
July 16, 2014

Chef Jamie Bissonnette, who splits his time between Boston’s Coppa and Toro and NYC’s Toro outpost, can’t get enough of Louis de Grenelle’s crisp, dry NV Saumur Corail Brut Rosé. “I don’t know if my restaurants carry it because they know how much I love it, or if I love it because it’s so accessible to me,” Bissonnette says. “It’s not expensive, it’s not going to turn your head, but it’s totally crushable. I could drink a bottle of it after work.”

