Torture Device or Best-Ever Wine Opening Tool?

Today, Hristo Zisovski, beverage director for the Altamarea Group (and one of F&W's supertalented 2014 Sommeliers of the Year) donned a GoPro camera and opened seven bottles of wine—without a corkscrew. Here, Zisovski uses a pair of port tongs, a wine-opening tool that dates back to the 18th century. He heats up the tongs until they're glowing red, then clamps them to the bottle just below the cork. Rubbing an ice cube on the hot spot changes the temperature so drastically that the glass breaks cleanly apart.

