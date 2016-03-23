Toro Will Take Over Seamore’s on April Fools' Day

On April 1, chefs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer will take a brief break from their Toro empire and head up the line at Seamore’s, Michael Chernow’s sustainable seafood spot.

The chefs won’t simply transfer their menu to the fast casual urban fish shack. Instead, they’ll tailor their Spanish tapas-style plates to Seamore’s food format of tacos, sandwiches, salads, share plates and grilled catch-of-the-day. There will be dishes like grilled corn tacos with cotija cheese and piment d'espelette, octopus a la plancha with charred onion vinaigrette and fideos with clams, green garlic, sardines and pimento. And the team isn’t stopping with the menu. Bisonnette and Oringer will also take control of the cocktail menu, staff uniform and even the playlist. From what we know of Bisonnette’s music tastes, that means a lot of obscure punk and hardcore.

Seamore’s Toro takeover will only be for dinner on April 1 from 5-11 p.m.