I'm really into On Top of Spaghetti, the newest cookbook from Johanne Killeen and George Germon--owners of a great restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island called Al Forno and authors of the excellent Cucina Simpatica. After doing my own carb-restricted diet on-and-off for two years, I've been a little hesitant about pasta, but I'm back in the saddle again. We tried several recipes from On Top of Spaghetti in the Test Kitchen and every one was amazing and totally easy! We loved the Spaghetti with Fresh Spinach and Gorgonzola because it turns only seven ingredients (including salt and olive oil) into the silkiest, tastiest cheese sauce you can imagine. Another recipe, Mastaccioli with Tomato "Pesto," uses 3/4 cup of tomato paste (few recipes call for so much tomato paste) and over half a cup of pine nuts to create a thick, creamy, rich tomato sauce that sticks to the noodles perfectly. This book is definitely a must-have for anyone who loves great carbs--or great food, period.