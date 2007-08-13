Top Friuli Travel Picks

Our September issue, which celebrates the best of Italian food and wine, just hit newsstands. On pages 20 and 21, you'll find a map of the country and an index of the key ingredients, iconic dish and top wine grapes of each region. One area we didn't get to cover is Friuli-Venezia Giulia. To learn about the best places to eat, drink and stay there, I asked Joe Bastianich. The New York City-based restaurateur (Babbo, Del Posto, Otto) traces his ancestry back to Friuli, and it's where his stellar winery, Azienda Agricola Bastianich, is located. Below, some of his picks:



Enoteca di Buttrio In the heart of the Colli Orientali wine region of Friuli. For local wines and a large selection of cheeses and jams, like one made with peaches and saffron.



Agriturismo Scacciapensieri Marina Danieli's agriturismo in the hills of Buttrio, with six guest rooms in a restored country house. All of the wine, flour, meats and vegetables are made on the property.



La Frasca Valter Scarbolo's raucous restaurant in the town of Lauzacco serves traditional Friulian dishes like zucchini blossoms stuffed wih ricotta, anchovies and capers.



