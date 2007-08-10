Top Foods for Better Sleep

I recently had a restless night's sleep after an absurdly heavy meal in Manhattan. The culprit: Crif Dogs's Good Morning Dog, a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with melted cheese and a fried egg. While I knew my cholesterol level was going to be paying for it, I didn't realize that I'd also be suffering from it all night (ensuring the opposite of a good morning). Obviously, there's a lot more to the food-sleep connection than avoiding a deep-fried hot dog topped with all sorts of wicked things. To learn more, I talked with Ross Fraser, chef at the Emerson Resort & Spa in New York's Hudson Valley. As part of its newly launched sleep package, which also includes evening meditation sessions, Fraser is crafting dishes designed to promote better longterm sleep.



Fraser's top ingredient picks: whole grains, mushrooms, leafy greens like spinach and kale, fish like sea bass, herbs like dill and basil, mulberries and lemon.



On Fraser's avoid list: chocolate, spicy foods, processed sugars, and nightshade vegetables like tomatoes, eggplants and potatoes.



