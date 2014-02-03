Top Chef Virtual Viewing Party: Are You #TeamNick or #TeamNina?

Wednesday marks the finale of Bravo's Top Chef season 11. Will the winner be "gnocchi queen" Nina Compton or French-cooking Philadelphian Nicholas Elmi? Let us know which cheftestant you're rooting for by calling out your favorite episode moments on Twitter using the hashtags #TeamNick and #TeamNina. For example: Did you get behind Nick's stern speech about keeping pots in their rightful place? #TeamNick. Or: Did you cheer when Nina made turtle meatballs that rocked the socks off the judges? #TeamNina. Then, join F&W for a virtual Top Chef viewing party on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST by live tweeting the finale along with us.

Related: Top Chef Dishes

Best Top Chef Restaurants

Gail Simmons Rescues Top Chef Dishes