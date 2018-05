Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Brian Nevins

Tim Love

This week, Bravo announced that the ninth season of Top Chef will premiere on November 2 at 10 p.m. and take place in cowboy country: Texas. Of course, Texan-to-the-core chef Tim Love will be dropping by to guest judge. Contestants should know that Love holds high expectations for barbecue. His own smoky barbecued chicken is slow-cooked near smoldering coals.