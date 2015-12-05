The Top 8 Most-Googled Cookies in the Country

Google recently published a map showing the top searched holiday cookies in America, state-by-state, from November 17 until now, and the results were clear: Our country loves gingerbread.

Note: You may notice that chocolate chip cookies are missing from the map. That’s because Google decided they weren’t holiday enough for the survey.

Here, recipes for the country’s most sought out holiday cookies.

1. Gingerbread

There’s a reason why 40 out of the 50 states are searching for gingerbread. With its spicy-sweet ginger flavors and fun cookie-cutting potential, it’s the ultimate holiday treat.

2. Mexican Wedding

New Mexico, Kentucky and Montana are on the quest for the perfect Mexican wedding cookie. The nutty, buttery cookie balls are rolled in powdered sugar so they look like little snowballs.

3. Oatmeal Raisin

Chewy and hearty, oatmeal raisin cookies are a favorite in Delaware and Missouri.

4. Snickerdoodle

Easy to make, cinnamon-spiced Snickerdoodles are South Dakota’s number one pick.

5. Cake Mix Cookies

Kansas is looking to cut corners with this pick. This recipe from our sister brand My Recipes is delicious and crazy-simple to make with a store-bought package of devil’s food cake mix.

6. Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

These chocolaty cookies (recipe from My Recipes) are dusted with powdered sugar for a beautiful wintry effect and Iowa can’t get enough.

7. Thumbprint Cookies

Michigan loves thumbprint cookies and we understand why. They are perfect for any taste. You can fill the indents (made by thumbs) with any type of jam or even chocolate.

8. Magic Cookie Bars

Connecticut doesn’t hold back when it comes to cookies. Magic bars are packed with chocolate, chewy coconut and, in the case of our favorite recipe, dulce de leche.