The Top 5 Best Coq au Vin Recipes

You don't have to be in Burgundy to enjoy coq au vin, the traditional French stew of red wine-braised chicken. Celebrate National Coq au Vin Day with these five excellent versions of the classic dish.

Chef Eric Ripert's version uses only drumsticks, so the meat cooks uniformly in the rich red wine sauce.

This creamy take on coq au vin features chicken braised in dry Riesling and silky-rich crème fraîche stirred in at the end.

Typically, coq au vin requires overnight marinating, but this lighter, quicker version comes together in under two hours and is equally delicious.

Chef Lydie Marshall makes an intense cooking liquid with enriched chicken stock and wine that's boiled down to concentrate the flavor.

French chefs Frédérick and Pierre Hermé marinate the chicken overnight in wine, Cognac and aromatics for their deeply flavorful stew.