Top 10 Romantic Breakfast Recipes

Say "I love you" with eggs.

F&W Editors
February 04, 2016

Don’t wait until dinner to impress your Valentine. Kick the day off with a beautiful, delicious, romantic breakfast. Whether you serve it on a tray in bed or at an elegantly set kitchen table, here are the ten best recipes to start Valentine’s Day.

1. Lemony Apricot Clafoutis 

© Nicole Franzen

A clafoutis is like a big, custardy fruit pancake.

2. Pumpernickel Waffles 

© JOHN KERNICK

Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. Top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.

3. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait 

It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait.

4. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe 

Andrew Carmellini's luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.

5. Ricotta Crêpes with Honey, Walnuts and Rose 

Cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi’s floral, aromatic crêpes get their delicate flavor from rosewater and honey.

6. Stovetop Asparagus Frittata 

Treat mom to this beautiful, single-serving frittata topped with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.

© CHRIS COURT

For this single-serving frittata, chef Nancy Silverton cooks the eggs gently, then tops them with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.

7. Omelet Soufflé 

This beautiful, fluffy omelet requires just four ingredients.

8. Light and Fluffy Baked Apple Pancake 

This giant whole-pan pancake is topped with gooey, caramelized maple apples.

9. Eggs Florentine with Smoky Mornay Sauce 

This version of eggs Florentine is based on eggs Benedict: The perfectly poached eggs rest on toasted English muffins on a bed of garlicky spinach and are then topped with a light cheese sauce spiked with smoked Spanish paprika.

10. Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries 

© Christina Holmes

Pro tip: Use a resealable plastic bag to mix the batter and pipe out perfect pancakes.

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up