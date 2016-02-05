Top 10 Romantic Breakfast Recipes

Say "I love you" with eggs.
Don’t wait until dinner to impress your Valentine. Kick the day off with a beautiful, delicious, romantic breakfast. Whether you serve it on a tray in bed or at an elegantly set kitchen table, here are the ten best recipes to start Valentine’s Day.
1. Lemony Apricot Clafoutis
A clafoutis is like a big, custardy fruit pancake.
2. Pumpernickel Waffles
Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. Top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.
3. Blueberry Breakfast Parfait
Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait.
4. Soft-Scrambled Eggs with Smoked Sablefish and Trout Roe
Andrew Carmellini's luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.
5. Ricotta Crêpes with Honey, Walnuts and Rose
Cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi’s floral, aromatic crêpes get their delicate flavor from rosewater and honey.
6. Stovetop Asparagus Frittata
For this single-serving frittata, chef Nancy Silverton cooks the eggs gently, then tops them with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.
7. Omelet Soufflé
This beautiful, fluffy omelet requires just four ingredients.
8. Light and Fluffy Baked Apple Pancake
This giant whole-pan pancake is topped with gooey, caramelized maple apples.
9. Eggs Florentine with Smoky Mornay Sauce
This version of eggs Florentine is based on eggs Benedict: The perfectly poached eggs rest on toasted English muffins on a bed of garlicky spinach and are then topped with a light cheese sauce spiked with smoked Spanish paprika.
10. Whole-Wheat Pancakes with Roasted Berries
Pro tip: Use a resealable plastic bag to mix the batter and pipe out perfect pancakes.