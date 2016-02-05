Top 10 Romantic Breakfast Recipes

Don’t wait until dinner to impress your Valentine. Kick the day off with a beautiful, delicious, romantic breakfast. Whether you serve it on a tray in bed or at an elegantly set kitchen table, here are the ten best recipes to start Valentine’s Day.

© Nicole Franzen

A clafoutis is like a big, custardy fruit pancake.

© JOHN KERNICK

Mashed potatoes in the batter give these waffles a soft, chewy texture. Top them with sliced smoked salmon, poached eggs and chives.

It doesn't get any easier than combining fresh berries, yogurt and granola.

Blueberries add the perfect sweet bite to this healthy breakfast parfait.

Andrew Carmellini's luxurious, creamy eggs are heavenly on their own, but serving them with smoky sable, briny roe and rich sour cream puts them over the top.

Cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi’s floral, aromatic crêpes get their delicate flavor from rosewater and honey.

Treat mom to this beautiful, single-serving frittata topped with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche. © CHRIS COURT

For this single-serving frittata, chef Nancy Silverton cooks the eggs gently, then tops them with asparagus, prosciutto and crème fraîche.

This beautiful, fluffy omelet requires just four ingredients.

This giant whole-pan pancake is topped with gooey, caramelized maple apples.

This version of eggs Florentine is based on eggs Benedict: The perfectly poached eggs rest on toasted English muffins on a bed of garlicky spinach and are then topped with a light cheese sauce spiked with smoked Spanish paprika.

© Christina Holmes

Pro tip: Use a resealable plastic bag to mix the batter and pipe out perfect pancakes.