The Top 10 Cocktails of 2015, According to Google

In terms of cocktails, this year was all about retro. Bartenders gave the sticky-sweet neon-colored cocktails of the 1980s a makeover, new tiki bars popped up across the country and slushie machines regained their status as essential equipment. Google’s just-released list of the top ten trending cocktails proves that the retro drink movement isn’t just happening behind the bar. The home bartender is also getting in on the kitsch. Here, the full list of drinks along with the best ways to make them.

1. Sangria

Easy to make for a crowd and decidedly delicious, sangria tops the list of trending cocktails. This fruity red version is as classic as it gets, while this recipe made with white wine gets a tropical twist from mango and mint.

Celebrate summer, America and all the delicious food our great country has to offer. Get festive for America's birthday this year with red sangria, a firecracker salsa, color-coded hors d'oeuvres and much more. LUCAS ALLEN

2. Moscow Mule

One of the world’s greatest two-ingredient cocktails, the Moscow Mule is a simple mix of vodka and ginger beer. Purists know to drink it out of a chilled copper mug.

3. Gimlet

If you can squeeze a lime, then you can make a Gimlet. Try this sweet-tart recipe with vodka or the more traditional gin.

4. Cosmopolitan

Invented in the 1980s in Miami Beach, the Cosmo can be delicious when made with fresh ingredients rather than a sticky-sweet mix. Try this recipe made with vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice and fresh lime juice.

5. Long Island Iced Tea

The extra-potent cocktail is a favorite amongst neophyte drinkers. While it certainly has its place (a trashy bar during spring break), we don’t recommend making it at home. Instead, try this equally boozy but more refined, coffee-flavored riff on the drink.

6. Margarita

Margaritas will never go out of style. This classic recipe is perfectly balanced between boozy, citrusy and sweet.

7. Mojito

A great Mojito can transport you to the tropics no matter where you are. Try this terrifically minty, rummy recipe.

8. Aviation

A hazy, light-purple-hued cocktail, the Aviation gets its floral flavor and gorgeous color from violet liqueur. It’s one of the best reasons to keep a bottle of maraschino liqueur in the house.

9. Sex on the Beach

We don’t recommend you drink this cocktail. You can do better than the way too sweet mix of vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice and cranberry. Instead, satisfy your cravings with a Peach Donkey, a spritzy cocktail made with vodka, ginger liqueur, peach puree and ginger beer.

10. Daiquiri

These days, a Daiquiri can mean a slushy, frozen, fruity concoction, but we prefer the classic mix of rum, fresh lime juice and simple syrup shaken and served up.