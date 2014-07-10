The Top 10 Best Neighborhoods for Wannabe Top Chefs

Today, we found out that Top Chef scored an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Show. While there’s already another season on the way (set in Boston this time), the nomination bodes well for the future of the show, as well as for the many ambitious young chefs who want a chance to vie for the title.

If you count yourself among that group, choosing the right place to live can be a major advantage. Redfin, a real estate brokerage site, put together the top 10 best neighborhoods to live in if food and cooking are your two top priorities. They searched for homes with amenities like big kitchens, gardens and chicken coops, and that are within two miles of a farmers’ market and quality grocery stores. Check out the full list here.

