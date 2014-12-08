The Tool You Need to Slice Potatoes for a Gratin

In this video from Panna, watch Food52 co-founders Merrill Stubbs and Amanda Hesser demonstrate the best way to use a mandoline to create thin, evenly sized potato slices.

F&W Editors
December 08, 2014

When it comes to slicing perfect slivers of potato for gratins, there’s only one tool for the job: the mandoline. In this video from Panna, watch Food52 co-founders Merrill Stubbs and Amanda Hesser demonstrate the best way to use a mandoline to create thin, evenly sized potato slices.

