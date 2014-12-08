The Tool You Need to Slice Potatoes for a Gratin

When it comes to slicing perfect slivers of potato for gratins, there’s only one tool for the job: the mandoline. In this video from Panna, watch Food52 co-founders Merrill Stubbs and Amanda Hesser demonstrate the best way to use a mandoline to create thin, evenly sized potato slices.

Panna is where extraordinary recipes lead to extraordinary results. Get your FREE issue of Panna here and discover our collection of step-by-step video recipes from master chefs, plus culinary tips, cocktails and more. Craft successful, delicious meals, every time. Discover Panna. Discover the chef in you.

Related: 20 Delicious Potato Side Dishes

8 Creamy Mashed Potato Recipes

America's Most Decadent Potato Dishes