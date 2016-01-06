Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Eat Loads of Vegetables (and Not Much Else)

If your life's focus is playing football, you're probably quite conscientious about eating healthy, muscle-building foods. If your life's focus is watching football, you're probably quite conscientious about eating potato chips and seven-layer dip. This contrast is thoroughly apparent in a new Boston.com interview with personal chef Allen Campbell, who's currently employed by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen. His task: deliver body-optimizing nutrition to them and their kids. Beer-braised brats are not on the menu.

We observers have the luxury of snacking our way to the Super Bowl. But if Brady makes it to the big game this year, he will have done so on a diet with carefully controlled parameters. What does a handsome, three-time Super Bowl MVP eat every day? Vegetables. Lots of them. According to Campbell, 80 percent of the Brady-Bündchens' diet consists of organic produce. Campbell was influenced by a plant-based nutrition course that focused on The China Study. "My philosophy is that a plant-based diet has the power to reverse and prevent disease," he told Boston.com.

And then there's what Brady doesn't eat. No white sugar or white flour, no MSG, no coffee or caffeine of any kind, no fungus and no dairy. Campbell also avoids serving nightshades, including tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms or eggplants because he believes they cause inflammation (as opposed to Brady, who may or may not have caused deflation). What does that leave? Not too much, but Brady limits his options even further with an aversion to fruit. "The kids eat fruit. Tom, not so much. He will eat bananas in a smoothie. But otherwise, he prefers not to eat fruits," says Campbell.

So, there you have it: If your New Year's resolution is to get into Super Bowl–winning shape, you might want to ditch the coffee, cake and tomatoes. Oh, and hire a personal chef.