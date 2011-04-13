Today Show: Wines for Snack Foods

I was on the fourth hour of Today on NBC this morning, doing a fun roundup of affordable wines to pair with snack foods—definitely no haute cuisine here. But if you've ever wondered what wines go with nachos with cheese & jalapeños, or Slim Jims, or Ring Dings (really), click through to the video.
