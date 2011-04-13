Today Show: Wines for Snack Foods

Ray Isle
April 13, 2011

I was on the fourth hour of Today on NBC this morning, doing a fun roundup of affordable wines to pair with snack foods—definitely no haute cuisine here. But if you've ever wondered what wines go with nachos with cheese & jalapeños, or Slim Jims, or Ring Dings (really), click through to the video.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up