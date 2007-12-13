Today Show Wines

Survived my appearance on NBC Today, which essentially means I managed not to make a fool of myself in front of two or three million people, always a nice feeling. I also managed to mention all 10 of the wines I'd brought for the segment, which is somewhat astonishing since there were four of us behind the table (me, Hoda Kotb, Natalie Morales and Joan Rivers) all with glasses of wine in hand—safe to say it was a sorta zany segment (follow the link to see it, or just to read the wine recommendations). And in the realm of odd media trivia, I learned after the segment that Joan Rivers has recently switched to red wine from white because of the health benefits, and that Natalie Morales is a big fan of Cava. How's that for insider info?