Toasty Drinks for Winter Weather: Hot Toddies, Irish Coffee and Warm Punch

The Dead Rabby © Andrew Kist

New Yorkers looking for an antidote to the recent blast of frigid weather can take refuge at a new cocktail spot opening next week called the Dead Rabbit, which will offer several warming winter drinks. Located in an early-19th-century townhouse, the new venue is actually two bars in one: a cozy pub, which aims to have the largest Irish whiskey menu in the city, and an upstairs cocktail lounge. Downstairs, co-owners Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry will serve a classic hot toddy and Dale DeGroff’s Irish coffee recipe. But upstairs, among the 72 cocktails divided into 12 chapters, Muldoon and McGarry will employ very modern technology to prepare historically influenced drinks. Under the section labeled “Bishops” (spiced wine or beer), the Lamb’s Wool is a riff on a recipe from 1648 and combines Jameson 12 Year, Fuller’s Extra Special Bitter beer, roasted apple puree, demerara sugar, nutmeg and ginger, and is served in a ceramic tankard. “It’s very warming, very spicy and a bit thick,” says Muldoon.

The drink is pre-batched and kept at 167 degrees in a sous vide water bath. “That is the temperature that a good hot drink should be served at,” Muldoon says. “You can drink it and it doesn’t burn your lips, but it’s nice and hot.” Now you know. Here, more warming cocktails from across the country.

BAR GUIDE

Wo Hing General Store; San Francisco

Wo Hing uses hot beer for its Rum N’ Oats cocktail. When heated, the oatmeal stout becomes a malty base for a complex, bitter drink combining aged Pampero rum, Carpano Antica, cinnamon syrup and chocolate mole bitters. It’s served in a mug and topped with fresh whipped cream and cinnamon.

Dutch Kills; Long Island City, New York

Sasha Petraske’s outer borough cocktail den serves the Bear Trap cocktail, which recalls, but probably tastes a lot better than Harry Potter’s butter beer. Bartenders mix a house compound butter spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, almond meal, orange zest and cloves in a mug with bourbon, honey and fresh apple cider, then steam it and garnish the rich drink with fresh apple.

Libertine; Dallas

A celebrated beer bar, Libertine also serves a small menu of cocktails that toe the line between familiar and adventurous. For a lighter take on one of his favorite winter drinks—Irish coffee with port—beverage director Máté Hartai created the Dublin Via Chamberly. He mixes Irish whiskey with hot coffee, brown sugar and cinnamon-infused Dolin Rouge vermouth, which adds a port-like depth without making the drink too heavy.

Rodan; Chicago

This modern Asian lounge’s Falling Tears cocktail—a sweet-and-savory take on a hot toddy—arrives in a dainty, painted porcelain mug. But the comforting drink, concocted with earthy Job’s Tears tea (made from a grain-bearing plant called Job’s Tears) and pear honey, is stronger than it appears, dosed with coconutty Plantation rum and Atlantico rum, a high-proof spirit with dark molasses flavors.

Related: More Warming Drinks

Best Hot Chocolate in the U.S.

America's Best Bars