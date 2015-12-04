Tips for a Whiskey Pairing Dinner Party

HIBIKI JAPANESE HARMONY ($65) This astonishingly soft, pristine Japanese whisky is aged in American, sherry and Japanese oak casks. It pairs extremely well with lighter meat courses.

FORTY CREEK DOUBLE BARREL RESERVE ($55) A recent import from Canada, this whisky is full of baking-spice flavors: nutmeg, cinnamon, vanilla. It’s fantastic with juicy roasts.

THE FEATHERY ($65) A blend of three single malts, this Scotch is aged in former sherry barrels. These impart a little toasty sweetness that’s nice with grilled meats.

HOCHSTADTER’S VATTED STRAIGHT RYE ($35) This spicy, assertive rye—a blend of aged whiskeys sourced from across North America—is a good match for heftier cuts of meat.