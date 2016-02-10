A Tiny Slovenian Town Is Building a Beer Fountain

Žalec is a small town of less than 5,000 people in central Slovenia. Right now, its Wikipedia page suggests just one main draw: a Roman Catholic church dedicated to Saint Nicholas, which features an adjacent tower built in the 16th century. Soon, hopefully, the town will get a much bigger tourist attraction. According to The Drinks Business, which cites a Slovenian news website called Dnevnik, they’re building a beer fountain.

This tourism play isn't as random as it sounds: Žalec is located in a region famed for its hop plantations, which the fountain will celebrate and promote by pumping out a variety of local beers. Patrons will be able to purchase a commemorative mugful for six euros a pop. But before you book a trip, know that construction hasn't started and the plan has stirred controversy. A group of local officials attempted to block the plan at a town council meeting last week, arguing that the 350,000 euros it will take to build the fountain could be spent more productively on something else. Thankfully, their colleagues voted to proceed.