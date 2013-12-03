Timon Balloo’s “Fat Boy” Duck & Waffle

“My duck and waffle dish is an ode to my upbringing. I grew up in an urban environment and I have French culinary training,” says chef Timon Balloo of Miami’s Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill. “It’s a play on chicken and waffles but we use a French confited duck leg, a beautiful fried duck egg and an herb-and-mustard seed maple sauce. That’s all on top of a buttermilk waffle. It’s a whimsical dish—crispy, salty and sweet. I’m a fat boy at heart, and this is fat boy food.”

