Timeline: A History of Rosé in the U.S.A.

Here, 5 key milestones for pink wine.

1938

Cult favorite Domaines Ott rosé is first imported from Provence.

1961

“Rosé can be served with anything,” writes Julia Child.

1975

Bob Trinchero of Napa Valley’s Sutter Home invents White Zin.

1992

Using Pinot Noir grapes, Tony Soter of Napa’s Etude introduces a dry rosé, sparking a California trend.

2013

The US imports 4 million cases of Provençal rosé, 25 times more than in 2003.

